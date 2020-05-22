Ray J Shares How He & Princess Love Are Co-Parenting After She Filed For Divorce

Ray J has revealed how he and Princess Love are planning to raise their children following her decision to end their marriage.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Princess filed for divorce from Ray earlier this month, four years after they tied the knot. During their marriage, Ray and Princess had two children together: Melody Norwood, 2 and Epik Norwood, 5 months. The couple had issues within the relationship, which was often shown on Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood. As many fans know, both Ray and Princess star on the VH1 series.

Now that the marriage is dissolving, Ray says Melody and Epik are the couple’s top priorities. While doing a Q&A for revenue-sharing social network Tsū, Ray admitted the idea of co-parenting is still new for the exes, but they’re both willing to find an agreement that works for the both of them. He shared that he loves spending as much time with his children as possible.

Despite their divorce plans, Ray said he spends time with his little ones just as often as he was when they were married. They are still quarantined together under the same roof, which gives them time to sort out their new dynamic.

Ray also said that he and Princess are keeping the same traditions for holidays and birthdays that they always had. The two will be together with the kids for Melody’s second birthday on Saturday, May 23. Although they are still at odds, Ray believes the party will represent a fresh start for their co-parenting relationship.

“I’m at the house with the kids now, and for us to just spend time together and, you know, talking, and just being great parents, I think a lot of things will unfold from that,” Ray shared. “And I think that’s a good start with us, just spending time with the kids, and making sure that Melody has a great birthday. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other, and hopefully [stay] positive. Right now, we just locked in with the parenting. And God is good.”

In addition to chatting about his family life, Ray also premiered his new song, “Stranded.” According to Hollywood Life, the tune references the incident that reportedly led to their divorce. In November of 2019, Princess shared on social media that Ray left her in Las Vegas when she was pregnant with their son.

Ray has since denied the claims but did admit he needed to be a better husband to Princess. The couple briefly reunited in January after Epik was born before deciding to officially call it quits.