Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Toned Quads In Purple Leggings For New Workout Video

Lisa Lanceford focused on training her legs in the latest video series on her Instagram page

Dressed in a pair of purple leggings and a white sports bra, the British fitness trainer started her workout with a series of forward lunges. Starting in a standing position, Lisa took a large step forward and then bent both of her knees. After briefly returning to her original position, she repeated the exercise on her opposite leg.

Next, she added a kettlebell to the workout for a set of sumo squats. Lisa assumed a wide-legged stance at the beginning of the video and held the weight in front of her. Then she leaned forward and bent her knees, lowering the kettlebell as she did so.

Next, it was time for some single-leg glute bridges. Lisa lay on the floor for these and placed a smaller red kettlebell on her pelvis. After lifting one bent leg into the air, she raised her hips, pausing slightly at the top of the exercise before she lowered them to the ground once more.

The fourth video of the series saw her tackle a set of banded leg extensions. Lisa sat in a chair for this one with the band wrapped around its legs. She placed her feet in the band’s handles before raising and lowering her legs, stretching and loosening the band during each repetition.

Bulgarian split squats came next and these required her to rest one foot behind her on the chair seen in the previous video. She held the kettlebell at her side and then bent her front leg until her glutes were slightly lower than her front knee.

The post has been liked more than 12,000 times, as of this writing, and over 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, some fans expressed eagerness to give the workout a try.

“I will do this one tonight!” one person wrote. “But the Mom brain in me is terrified watching that kettlebell go down to the tile, just waiting for a crack.”

Amidst the compliments and fans’ expressions of excitement about doing the workout, there was one fan who criticized one of Lisa’s exercise demonstrations.

“Sorry to [sic] critic, but number 2 is more of a deadlift than a sumo squat,” they wrote. “A sumo squat is wider and deeper. But I am loving the app.”

“Hey girl! It’s ok. Yes, my body’s anatomy doesn’t allow me to go too wide without discomfort or good form, so this way is best for me,” Lisa wrote in her reply before adding a smiling face emoji to her comment.

Lisa also got questions about the workout she demonstrated in her video series.

“Do u do the same exercise 4 times and then move onto the next exercise. Or do them all one after each other 4 times,” a fourth Instagram user asked.

Lisa wrote that all sets of the exercise should be completed before moving on to the next one.