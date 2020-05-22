Maitland Ward Stuns In Zip-Up Sheer Bodysuit In New Instagram Pic

Maitland Ward took to her Instagram page today to share a sizzling new selfie in promotion of a new video compilation, and it’s racking up likes by the minute. She posed in a sheer zip-up bodysuit for the occasion and wore a more dramatic makeup application than usual.

She took the snap in a room with mirrors, so the back of her reflection was visible in the background. The former Boy Meets World star smiled with her lips closed and gave a smoldering look as she held the phone in one hand and placed her other hand by her chin.

Her bodysuit was only partially visible, but it was possible to see that it had thick straps, a plunging neckline, and a zip-up accent in the center. There were strips of dark black fabric that helped censor her chest, but her cleavage was left on full show. She accessorized with an atypical necklace, rocking a gold lock around her neck that read “Deeper.”

Maitland wore her hair down with luxurious tight curls brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her makeup application seemed to include very dark eye makeup: black liner on her lower lids with a dusting of dark gray color, mascara, and purple eyeshadow. Her lipstick was a dark red tone and it contrasted well against her fair skin.

In the background, it was possible to see Maitland holding the phone up and that she was sitting in a director’s chair. There was a table beside her that was cluttered with a variety of beauty products and a hair curler. In addition, the lime green room had a yellow ladder in the corner.

The update has received over 9,000 likes in the past 20 minutes, and her enthusiastic followers headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Maitland THE QUEEN,” raved an admirer.

“D*mn every picture you post you look fantastic,” declared a second devotee.

“Sensational,” gushed a third social media user.

“You take my breath away,” wrote another supporter.

In addition, she showcased her figure in another revealing ensemble a couple of days ago. That time, Maitland rocked a blue snakeskin-print bikini with neon green accents. Her top was arguably too small as her underboob was showing along with her cleavage, and her bottoms had a low-cut waist with flirty side ties. She posed outside in front of a white stone wall and a large reflective window beside her revealed that she was likely in a high-rise building.