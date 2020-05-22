Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Shows Off Insane Legs In Zebra-Print Shorts

Anita Herbert flaunted her killer legs to her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, May 22, with a new post in which she rocked a pair of mini shorts that hugged her muscular quads.

The Hungarian fitness model posed in what looked to be a gym. The camera was positioned close to the floor, capturing her from a low angle. She stood with her legs apart, propping the left one wide to the side. She crossed her arms as she looked at the camera with a confident stare and half-smile.

Herbert wore a pair of stylish shorts that featured a zebra print in black against a colorful background. Pastel green, blue, yellow and fuchsia stood out. The shorts sat just below her belly button, clinging to her strong hips. They were super short, baring her toned legs.

On her upper body, she wore a black sports bra with thick straps and a matching crop top over it. The top had a wide neckline that caused it to fall off her shoulder, exposing a bit of her upper arm.

Herbert wore her raven hair partially pulled up in a tight bun high on her head. The rest of her hair was worn straight and styled down.

She also included a second photo in the slideshow, which showed a skeleton peeking through the blinds featuring the words, “Nope. Still waiting.”

In her caption, she asked her followers if gyms had reopened in their hometown. The post has attracted more than 4,000 likes and upwards of 250 with just half an hour of being posted. Her fans flocked to the comments section to respond to her question and engage with Herbert.

“Ottawa, Canada & no my gym [is] not open. But I built my own gym in our loft so will continue in my own gym,” one of her fans replied.

“Netherlands [Netherlands flag emoji]!!! Still closed. Opening September 1st,” responded another user.

“California, no gyms open yet. So I’m just getting ripped with your challenge!!” a third one chimed in.

“US still closed. Love my routine at home for weight training but will go to gym when open for yoga & RPM,” added a fourth fan.

