Carmen Electra Wears A Feather Boa & Nothing Else In Sultry Throwback Shot

Carmen Electra wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload — a throwback shot from the 2000s — which she posted on Friday, May 22. The iconic model posed in a black feather boa that barely covered her assets.

The black-and-white image featured the Playboy model staring at the camera with a sultry look, giving some serious bedroom eyes. The corners of her mouth were turned slightly upward, her lips shut.

The background was pitch black, and only Carmen was in the light, making for a decidedly dark photo.

Over her shoulders draped a long boa covered in feathers that brushed against her skin. Carmen clutched the boa with one hand, her other arm obscured by darkness. She held a large cross in one hand, and wore large, black rings on two of her fingers.

She appeared to be completely nude under the neckwear. Her ample décolletage and bust were on display, the boa carefully placed over her NSFW parts. A hint of her taut midriff peeked out.

The Baywatch actor seemed to wear a short, black wig. Pieces of hair fell across her forehead, covering her eye. Spiky strands slid down one cheek and behind her ear.

Carmen’s dark eye makeup only served to enhance her smoldering stare. Her eyebrows arched high over her eyes, which seemed to be covered in black shadow and heavy eyeliner. The powerful smoky eye extended past her lids, giving her a cat-eye appearance.

Her waterline looked to be filled in with kohl liner, her apparent mascara and under-eye shadow smudged. The inky makeup made the model’s light eyes stand out.

In the caption of the post, she called her full ensemble a “night time look.”

Carmen’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to tell her what they thought of her mysterious appearance.

“So far beyond the state of sexy it’s not even fair,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with four heart-eye emoji.

“WOW, that is really hot,” shared another, including several heart-eye emoji.

“Babe o clock,” said a third social media user, adding a flame emoji.

“Hottest. Photo. Everrrr,” commented a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 100 comments.

As Carmen Electra fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the blond bombshell isn’t shy when it comes to posting racy pictures on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, she shared a snapshot of herself wearing a lacy bra and stilettos.