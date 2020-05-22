Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Curves In White Bra And Panties

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her stunning physique while sending a positive message to her fans about setting goals. For her latest Instagram post, she wore a white bra and matching underwear in a short video clip that offered followers a view of her curves.

The social media influencer gave her latest tips for healthy living in the video post. Similar to other recent uploads, O’Mahony was filmed in her apartment. She recorded herself in front of a full-length mirror, and in the reflection her kitchen area was visible. The model’s incredible figure and jaw-dropping assets were on full-display in the sizzling clip.

O’Mahony was standing up and in her left hand held her phone, which partially blocked her gorgeous face. The 22-year-old wore her long dark hair straight down. She had on nothing but a matching set of Lounge Underwear bra and panties. Her white triangle top had a black border around the edges and the piece barely covered her cleavage. She had on a pair of white high-waist panties which had “Lounge” written around the waistband.

The YouTube star began the video with her body slightly turned to the side. She kept her left leg straight and her back leg was forward. This pose helped accentuate her toned thighs and curvaceous backside. O’Mahony’s right hand was placed just below her bra, and fans caught a glimpse of her exposed chiseled midsection. She adjusted her body and faced forward while repositioning her legs, and this view showed off her hourglass figure. The fitness model included a motivational caption about hard work and perseverance to achieve goals in any discipline.

Many of her 670,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy clip, and over 15,000 of them smashed the “like” button in just over three hours after the post went live. The Irish model received over 160 comments in short order. Along with a flurry of fire and heart-eye emoji, O’Mahony had multiple fans respond to her caption.

“Needed to read something like this today! Thank you!” a grateful fan wrote.

“Yes to this! The effort you put in is what you get out,” one follower commented.

“This caption though,” a female fan wrote along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Looking gorgeous with that smoking body of yours keep putting in work,” an adoring Instagram user replied.

