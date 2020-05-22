‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 5 Finale Synopsis Released

The Season 5 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is still a few weeks away, but The CW has already released the full synopsis for the episode, according to a report from Comic Book.

The episode, which is slated to air on June 2, 2020, is titled “Swan Thong,” and will be set in a 1984-style culture, where free will no longer exists. Based on the details provided in the synopsis, the Legends will find themselves face-to-face with the Fates again. In an attempt to defeat the wicked sisters and escape, the Legends must assemble their own army, which they manage to do by teaming up with a group of civilians. The Fates turn up the heat by resurrecting the Encores, who previously served as Astra’s servants in the first half of the season.

Read the official synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust.

The Season 5 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue.

At the beginning of the season, Astra, ruler of hell, spent her time sending some of history’s greatest monsters back to earth to wreak havoc on unsuspecting citizens and create chaos. The Legends were forced to challenge and defeat each creature, effectively sending them back where they came from. In an attempt to stop the madness, John Constantine offered Astra a deal she couldn’t refuse. He told the hell queen that he would help her find a way to bring her mother back to life and give her the idyllic childhood she’d always dreamed.

Later, the Fates of Greek mythology, including Charlie/Clotho, stepped into the story. The sisters revealed that the Loom of Fate had been destroyed and scattered throughout the multiverse but is now closer than it has ever been.

However, before viewers get to the season finale, they’ll have to deal with this week’s episode, which saw a handful of deaths, including the death of Sara by the hands of zombies. Before the incident, Sara had a vision of her demise and pushed Ava to step up as the team’s captain. It’s uncertain whether the gang will find a way to bring Sara back after the dust has settled, but with the Loom up for grabs, it wouldn’t be an impossible task.

