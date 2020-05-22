Melissa Riso Sizzles In Sheer Lacy White Bra And Panties

Melissa Riso showed off her smoking hot body in a sexy lingerie set on Instagram on Friday, and her followers seemed to appreciate the model’s offering.

In the photograph, Melissa lounged on a dark-colored sofa. She wore a sheer white lacy balconette bra that showed off her ample cleavage and left little to the imagination about what was underneath the thin fabric. She paired the support garment with matching white lacy panties that seemed high cut and covered part of her faded navel tattoo. The model rested her hand on one sun-kissed thigh, showing off her long, light-colored manicure.

Melissa appeared to have on several shades of eyeshadow along with eyeliner and mascara to accent her beautiful brown eyes in the picture. Her high cheekbones seemed to have color and highlighter to accentuate them, and Melissa’s full lips, which were slightly open, looked like she had on a creamy dark shade of lipstick. The model’s long raven hair fell in soft curls over both shoulders from an off-center part. She accessorized the lingerie and glam look with two short gold chains that had charms dangling from them.

In the caption, Melissa shared that her bra and panties set came from Honey Birdette, and she credited Studio 977 with the photography. The actress hashtagged the post with several different hashtags, and her fans shared the love. Almost 9,500 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and more than 325 took the time to leave a comment for the celebrity hairstylist. The flame and heart emoji frequently appeared in the comments, indicating that many followers loved the hot look.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure, honey. You really look very, very hot in white,” declared a follower who included several lip and heart emoji in the comment.

“Tatoo removal looked very scary..but that doesn’t how beautiful you are,” a second devotee wrote, mentioning a video that Melissa shared earlier this week of her tattoo removal process with Dr. Payman Simoni.

“Hands down you’re the most beautiful woman in the world, Melissa Riso,” gushed a third fan.

“Whoa! You are extremely beautiful—what a view with that cute sexy lingerie, beautiful tan body, makeup, and hairstyle. You’re beautiful. What extremely beautiful sexy killer legs!” a fourth Instagrammer replied.

