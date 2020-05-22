Khloe Terae Flaunts Lengthy Legs In Gucci Mickey Mouse One-Piece By The Ocean

Khloe Terae showed off her endless legs in a new post on Instagram on Thursday evening. The Canadian model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a white Gucci swimsuit with Mickey Mouse on the front as she posed on a balcony by the ocean. The one-piece beautifully showcased Khloe’s curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Khloe sitting on the corner of a clear glass balcony railing beneath a wooden roof. A lower, white deck could be seen below. In addition, the blue ocean waters rolled onto the shore behind Khloe, creating a paradisiacal shot. According to the post’s geotag, the image was captured in Malibu, California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky. Though the scenery was stunning, fans were likely focused on Khloe in her skimpy ensemble.

Khloe’s one-piece featured Mickey Mouse resting on a green and red Gucci belt as the brand name was written in black text across her waist. The top of the suit had a scooping neckline that did little to contain Khloe’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The tight-fitting fabric hugged her breasts closely, as well as her curvy figure.

The design at the waist drew attention to Khloe’s hourglass figure and flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit had high cuts that exposed her long, lean legs in full.

Khloe accessorized her outfit with silver bangles on one wrist, a silver watch on the other, and some white stud earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a nude lip color. Khloe’s long, blond hair was styled in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

Khloe posed on the edge of the balcony as she spread her legs open. She bent one knee and extended the other, but pointed both feet ballerina-style, which elongated her pins. Khloe rested one arm on the balcony as she ran the other hand through her hair and looked into the distance.

The post garnered more than 8,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Khloe in the comments section.

“You’re such a ballerina!” one fan said.

“Gorgeous goddess,” another user added.

“You must be the woman of my dreams,” a third follower wrote.

Khloe’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another Thursday post, Khloe went completely nude by the pool, which her followers loved.