Meghan Markle Reportedly Recreated The Place Where She And Prince Harry Fell In Love In Their Backyard

Markle recreated the country of Botswana from the comfort of their home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know how to keep things romantic. The couple just celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and People is now reporting that for Harry’s birthday, Markle went the extra mile to recreate a place that means a lot to them both.

According to a source that spoke with the magazine, Markle tried to bring back the memories of a trip to Africa that the couple took when they first started dating in 2016.

“Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard. It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love,” the source said.

In their 2017 engagement interview, Prince Harry said that they went to Africa together after they had had just two dates in London in 2016. He said that it was only three or four weeks after those dates that Harry managed to convinced Markle to join her for a trip to Botswana. Harry said that she joined him for five days, and the two of them camped out under the stars together.

That trip would not be their last to the country. In 2017, they returned to help Dr. Mike Chase in conservation efforts related to elephants.

Although it’s still unclear what the couple got one another for their second anniversary, another source told People that they always exchange meaningful gifts with one another.

The source explained that the theme of the first anniversary is typically paper, so Markle wrote out their wedding speech and had it framed. This year’s theme is cotton, which means that both Harry and Markle had to get creative to incorporate the material into this year’s gifts.

Because they are currently in quarantine, Markle and Harry had a quiet celebration for their anniversary this year, choosing to spend it with their son Archie, who recently celebrated his first birthday. The couple are currently living in Los Angeles after relocating to the U.S. from Canada in March, just before the border between the two countries was closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move to L.A. came just days before the official end of the couple’s time inside the royal family. They announced their decision to leave the royal family in January, but it wasn’t made official until the end of March.