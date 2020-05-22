Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Enviable Body In Skintight Pants And Crop Top

Savannah Prez showed off her incredible physique to her nearly 800,000 Instagram followers on Friday, May 22, as she welcomed the weekend with her most recent post. The Belgian fitness model took to the popular social social media platform to share a side-by-side collage of her outfit of the day, which flattered her muscular body.

Both photos were taken selfie-style as Prez stood in front of a full-length mirror. In the photo on the left, Prez turned away from the mirror, angling her backside at the camera. The opposite shot captured her facing the viewer for a complete view of her outfit.

Prez rocked an all-white ensemble, which highlighted her sun-kissed complexion. She had on a pair of white jean pants that sat above her belly button, hugging her slender midsection. Its skintight fit helped to enhanced her booty.

She paired her jeans with a matching crop top with short sleeves. It expanded just past her sternum, exposing Prez’s toned upper abs. She wore a pair of white sneakers with red and navy details on the back.

She had on a wrist brace in the shots, which she has been wearing after a recent surgery, as she previously shared with her fans.

Prez wore her light brown hair pulled up in a high ponytail tied with a scrunchie in a slightly lighter tone. She seemingly wore a dark rust-colored lipstick, some eyeliner and bronzer to complete her look.

In the caption, Prez invited her fans to check out her stories where she was answering fitness questions.

The photo racked up more than 5,300 likes and over 100 comments in under a half hour of going live, indicating it will continue to garner interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Prez on her figure and outfit.

“Cool!!! [thumbs up] You have a very charming smile [smiley] [winky emoji] How’s your arm?” one of her fans wrote.

“Girl you look so good in jeans,” replied another one of her fans.

“You look so beautiful & that peach in those jeans,” a third user chimed in.

“White fits you perfectly [thumbs up] awesome quads btw,” raved a fourth fan.

