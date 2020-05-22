Sasha Ferro Shows Off Killer Figure In White Bikini

Sasha Ferro delighted her 1.2 million fans on Friday, May 22, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling hot update wherein she rocked a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the new post, the Argentinian model wore a two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. The bandeau bikini top boasted a deep neckline that showcased her décolletage. The tiny garment had a snug fit against her chest, which displayed more cleavage. The matching pair of bottoms that she sported featured a low-cut waistline that exposed a lot of skin, particularly around her toned midsection. Some viewers expressed their admiration in the comments over her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The swimwear also featured a high cut that emphasized her slender hips.

In the video, Sasha was seen wearing a light pink cardigan over her scanty ensemble. At the beginning of the clip, the jacket covered her upper body as she did several poses. Later on, she unbuttoned her outerwear and showed off her enviable curves and assets. She also made sure to flaunt her pert booty in front of the camera.

A swipe to the right showed a close-up shot of her chiseled frame. She was photographed from her uppermost thighs up until her lower neck. The next snap in the series featured the model doing a side pose. Similar to the first picture, Sasha’s face was not shown, but it showed a closer look at her buxom curves.

Sasha tied her blond hair in a low ponytail and seemingly wore a full face of makeup in her steamy video. The application appeared to have included a light foundation, sculpted eyebrows, and several coats of mascara. She also seemed to have applied a light dusting of pink blush and a pink tint on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and nothing else.

Sasha made sure to give credit to Fashion Nova by tagging the brand in both the post and the photos.

Among her thousands of followers on the popular social media website, many were quick to comment on the babe’s jaw-dropping share. In less than a day of being published on Instagram, the new upload has received more than 84,100 likes and 550-plus comments.

“You look fascinating! I am in love with your beauty and body,” one of her followers commented.

“What a gorgeous woman,” gushed another admirer, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your outfits, and you look so cute in this attire,” added a third social media user.