Jessica Nigri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In ‘Animal Crossing’-Inspired Cosplay

On Friday, May 22, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post inspired by the video game franchise, Animal Crossing.

The photos show the 30-year-old dressed up as a sexy version of Tom Nook, a fictional raccoon businessman, while posing on a set that was designed to look like a garden. In the first image, the cosplayer sat on a stool with her legs spread and held replicas of bell bags, which contain the Animal Crossing villagers’ currency. She sizzled in a plunging two-piece, that left little to the imagination. The bikini top was adorned with an argyle pattern that was meant to resemble the sweater vest that Tom typically wears. The bottoms, however, had a star design, similar to the plush bell bags. Jessica also sported a necktie collar, thigh-high socks, and an animal ear headband from the accessory brand, Little Luxie.

For the following photo, Jessica was wearing a more conservative ensemble that featured a white button-down blouse, a cropped green argyle sweater vest, a gray miniskirt, and sheer black stockings. The model crossed her legs and arched her back, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The third photo shows her flaunting her fantastic figure in the bikini once again. She sat on the ground and turned her body away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere. Jessica looked over her shoulder and pursed her lips. A shelf full of potted plants can be seen in the background.

She changed back into the other costume for the final shot. Jessica stood in front of an ivy-covered wall, as she crossed her arms and held onto an orange flag that was embellished with the Animal Crossing leaf logo.

In each of the photos, the Instagram star styled a brunette wig in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. In order to look more like the raccoon, Jessica seemed to have applied light brown eyeshadow to the tip of her nose. Her makeup also appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, she wore a pair of bright blue contact lenses.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she handcrafted most of the pieces for her costumes. In addition, Jessica stated that the “garden set” was specifically constructed for the photoshoot.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Quite a few of Jessica’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Well, you are just absolutely adorable in this cosplay!” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“This is sooooo frickin [sic] cute!!” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“OMG this is so awesome and adorable!!!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.