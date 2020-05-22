Suzy Cortez Rocks Cropped David Beckham Jersey And Tiny Pink Thong In Soccer-Inspired Photo

Suzy Cortez showed off her sporty side in a bombshell new photo that was added to her Instagram feed earlier today. The update has already been an instant hit with her 2.2 million fans even though it’s only been live for an hour.

The post captured Suzy sitting on a plush pink stool with her backside facing the camera. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she was posed in a room decorated with light pink walls, sheer white curtains, a white shag rug, and a tufted oval ottoman with a cream hue. She balanced a soccer ball between one of her arms and on her thighs while showing off her sporty side in sexy choice of attire that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

On her upper-half, she sported a white crop top that popped against her dark complexion. The shirt had David Beckham’s name and jersey number written in pink letters that were a few shades darker than the colors of the wall. Its sleeves were oversized and hit near her elbow while the back rested a few inches above her derriere, exposing plenty of skin.

Her bottoms were far sexier than the top and boasted a similar pink hue to the name and jersey number. Its straps rested high on her sides, but only a portion of the garment was visible thanks to the angle in which she was posed. Meanwhile, the back tucked into her bottom and left her peachy posterior and shapely thighs in plain sight. She added a few accessories to the ensemble, including a pair of white and pink striped tube socks. A couple of silver hoop earrings provided her look with the perfect amount of bling.

Suzy wore her long, brunette tresses down, and they fell on one side of her shoulder. Her face was only visible from the side, but she appeared to be sporting a minor application of glam. The look seemed to include a few thick coats of mascara and a dark purple eyeshadow while her cheeks seemed to be brushed with blush and highlighter.

Fans have been absolutely loving the sizzling upload so far. The post has earned the model over 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Many were left speechless over the skin-baring display and commented with emoji.

“Football is nothing, your beauty is everything,” one follower commented.

“Hello babe,” a second fan gushed with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Bend it like Beckham,” another Instagrammer wrote in reference to the famous film.