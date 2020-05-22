Joanna Angel Gives Fans A Seductive Pose In New Instagram Photo

Joanna Angel posted a sexy photo to Instagram on May 22, and it quickly gained traction. While this wasn’t one of the adult film star/director/writer and Burning Angel founder’s more revealing snaps, it still gave fans lots to admire. Joanna also demonstrated how playful she was in the photo’s caption.

Joanna wore a sleeved black top that covered the many tattoos on her arms. This appeared to have been fastened by two buttons in the middle. The buttoning did not extend to her chest, and a sizable portion of her breasts could be seen in her lacy black bra. Joanna was also wearing a matching skirt and transparent stockings. Some of the beautiful and colorful tattoos on her legs were also visible, as well as one on the right side of her neck.

Joanna’s dense black hair was gathered atop her hair in a messy bun with a bow formation, stopping just past her ears. She also had on black stud earrings. Her pose added even more flair to this snap. She sat in a white chair with her arms bent and her hands behind her head. This added some triangles to the composition, which could also be observed below her breasts and above her skirt. With her head tilted down, eyebrows slanted down and mouth slightly open, she looked into the camera. It might have made many fans feels she was looking right at them, adding even more to the seductive vibe of the photo. This perspective also gave Joanna a more dominating effect, as it made her look like she was sitting proudly as her admirers grovel before her, begging for her approval.

The background was fairly plain, with the modest chair and a bare white wall in the background. However, there were some attractive lights hanging from the ceiling behind her.

In the caption, Joanna made a cheeky reference to Zoom, as the teleconferencing service has been seeing a surge in usage with people needing to work from home. The comment section soon filled with fans showing their love for the adult industry veteran. Lots of fire emoji were posted by fans.

“Smoke show,” one fan commented.

“Zoom zoom vroom vroom,” another wrote.

“Looking beautiful,” a third fan said.

“Looking so pretty in black,” another complimented.

Five days earlier, Joanna posted a photo from what appeared to be the same shoot. In less than an hour, this photo has garnered more than 3,300 likes and more than 60 comments.