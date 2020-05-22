Hunter McGrady Looks Summer-Ready In Boho Chic Pants

Curvaceous model Hunter McGrady shared a stunning double update with her 660,000 Instagram followers in which she looked summer-ready in a boho chic pair of wide-legged printed pants. The bottoms she wore were from her new clothing line All Worthy, which is featured on QVC, and they looked stunning on Hunter’s voluptuous physique.

Hunter didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the two snaps in her Instagram update were taken, but she was outdoors with a bench to her left and plenty of lush greenery surrounding her. Hunter gave her followers two styling options for the pants, showing off her curves in the process.

In the first snap, Hunter paired the pants with a figure-hugging pink t-shirt that she knotted at the waist to accentuate her hourglass physique. She layered a semi-sheer black top over it, and finished off the ensemble with a straw hat, a small purse, and a pair of flat leather sandals. The pants had a bohemian paisley print and a loose fit that skimmed over her curvaceous legs. They also featured a slit at the bottom that exposed a bit of extra skin.

In the second look, Hunter kept the same accessories, but swapped out her top to give her followers another styling option. In that ensemble, she fully embraced the bohemian print by pairing the bottoms with a matching top. The top had an off-the-shoulder fit and likewise accentuated her waist.

Hunter’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she looked stunning in both ensembles. Her beauty look in both snaps was natural, with what looked like a nude shade on her lips and a hint of blush to accentuate her cheekbones.

In the caption of the post, Hunter asked her followers which styling of the pants they preferred. Regardless of which look they favored, her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 9,200 likes within 21 hours, including a like from fellow curvaceous model Ashley Alexiss. The post also received 143 comments in the same time span.

“Ahhhh obsessed with this look! Those pants are soooooooo good!!” one fan commented.

“An absolute goddess,” another follower remarked.

“Boho beauty,” a third follower commented.

“Living for this look,” another fan added, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

Hunter has been showing off plenty of pieces from her clothing line on her Instagram page lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a figure-hugging black t-shirt and a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans for a sexy yet casual look.