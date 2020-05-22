Nata Lee Sizzles As She Poses Topless In Front Of Roaring Fireplace

Nata Lee is excited about the images from her latest photoshoot, and she took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek of what they could expect from it. The model shared a photo that featured her posing topless on a fur rug while sporting a pair of bikini bottoms in front of a fireplace with a roaring fire.

For the shoot, Nata laid on her belly on a large fur rug that was splayed out on the floor in front of the fireplace. The geotag for the post indicated that the snap was taken in Austria. Nata explained that the shoot was made to imitate the mood and theme from Playboy magazines in the 90s. She also wrote that the spread was specifically for an upcoming edition of Mavrin magazine.

The photo captured Nata from a side angle as she leaned on her forearms while giving the camera a sultry look with her piercing blue eyes. The photo showed her body from the top of her thighs up. Her bikini bottoms were red with white polka dots, and they were a thong style, giving her fans a nice look at her perky booty. The pose also showed off her sender midsection and smooth tanned skin as it glowed in the warm lighting.

Nata’s hair and makeup looked flawless. Her layered blond tresses fell in loose waves down her back. Her makeup application appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, a dusting of blush on her cheeks, and a nude gloss on her lips.

The post was a huge hit, with more than 110,000 of her fans hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of Nata’s followers took to the comments section to rave over the snap.

“You are in a super incredible shape! Wow!” one admirer gushed.

“This is unreal. You are the most beautiful lady on this earth surely,” a second follower wrote.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen!!!!!!” raved a third Instagram user.

“That has to be the most comfortable place to lay bare You are too beautiful @natalee.007 Take care gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan.

Nata certainly has a body to be proud of, and she does not mind showing it off in a variety of skimpy outfits. She likes to push the limits with some photos that reveal quite a bit of nudity. Not too long ago, she lit up her Instagram page with a picture that showed her wearing nothing but a towel.