Pauline Tantot Strips Down To Unbuttoned Blouse & Nothing Else In Racy Instagram Post

Pauline Tantot bared it all in a new racy post on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The French and Persian model shared a photo of herself on her feed in which she wore only an unbuttoned blouse as she relaxed with some morning coffee. The scantily clad look perfectly showcased Pauline’s stunning body and certainly drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Pauline sitting on a concrete staircase and leaning against the matching wall. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was snapped in Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, France. Light appeared to be shining down on Pauline from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her barely-there outfit.

Pauline sported only a silky, light green collared shirt in what looked to be a paisley pattern. The long-sleeved blouse was left wide open and hung loosely over her bare breasts, so her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Pauline looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction with one movement as the top draped her body.

Pauline’s flat, toned tummy was also on full display in the blouse. Though she remained nude on her lower half, the model kept the photo Instagram-friendly by posing with her long legs up. This gave fans a view of her curvy hips and hourglass figure.

Pauline accessorized the outfit with a dainty gold necklace. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Pauline’s long, blond hair was tied up in a messy, high ponytail.

Pauline rested her back against the wall as she bent her knees in front of her, showing off a hint of her pert derriere. She allowed the lengthy blouse to drag on the step below as she held a white mug in one hand and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Pauline called the look a “morning mood.”

Pauline’s post garnered more than 63,000 likes and just over 400 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Oooooh baby,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Wow you are incredibly hot,” another user added.

“You look really fab Pauline,” a third follower wrote.

Pauline always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she rocked a black see-through top and a matching thong that showed off her best assets, which her followers loved.