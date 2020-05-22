Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Sizzles In Black Lingerie On The Las Vegas Strip

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders was photographed in Las Vegas, Nevada with her fiancee Dave Oancea for her latest Instagram post. She wore a black lingerie bodysuit with matching stockings and coat, as she shared a laugh with her fiancee.

After several weeks of not including Oancea – who is best-known as “Vegas Dave” – in any of her posts, Sonders uploaded the second post this week that featured her beau. The 33-year-old was shot from the side as she stood on a corner of the Las Vegas Strip, and crouched over to hold Vegas Dave’s hand. He was sitting sitting down, but looked directly into the model’s eyes. The couple both had their heads tilted as they laughed together.

Sonders wore her long brown hair up in a ponytail, and had a white choker around her neck. The Michigan State University alum sported a black lace bodysuit with thin straps, and matching thigh-high black stockings. In place of her usual high heels, the model wore white sneakers on her feet. She held a black heel in her left hand, and used her other hand to hold onto Vegas Dave. Sonders had a black coat draped over her shoulders, and fans could see her toned legs and ample cleavage as she bent over.

Vegas Dave had his hair slicked back, and wore a pair of partially-ripped blue jeans along with black dress shoes. He rocked a black fur coat which complemented Sonders’ ensemble. The television personality added a caption that referenced a recent windfall of Dave’s.

The post caught the attention of the model’s 472,000 Instagram followers, as more than 6,300 of them hit the like button. Sonders received more than 130 comments. Her replies were flooded with fire and money emoji. Vegas Dave left two shrug and two heart emoji.

“How do u walk around Vegas in that with how cold it is?” one fan asked

“Holly, thank you for your great wardrobe selection. It helps that you take great care of yourself,” another added.

In addition to the compliments on her choice of clothing, many fans responded to how much money her fiancee made off a recent sale of a prized baseball card. According to TotalProSports, Vegas Dave sold an autographed Mike Trout rookie card for a record-breaking $900,000.

“He got a paycheck now all the sudden he back in your posts but when there are no sports to bet on he disappears?” a follower commented.

“900 k whaaaaat congratulations y’all,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders recently appeared in one of Vegas Dave’s Instagram posts. The engaged couple shared an embrace and he grabbed a handful of her backside.