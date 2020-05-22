New Poll Shows Only 39 Percent Of Americans Approve Of Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

A new poll conducted by ABC News in partnership with the research company Ipsos was released on Friday, and it showed that only 39 percent of Americans currently approve of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of Americans who approve of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been falling steadily since March and hit an all-time low in the latest survey.

According to the ABC News/Ipsos poll, last week 42 percent of Americans said they approved of the president’s coronavirus response, and in mid-April that number was at 47 percent. The approval of President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic peaked in mid-March, right around the time that lockdowns began to happen nationwide, according to ABC News. At its highest, the approval rating was at 55 percent. However, that number dropped sharply in the first week of April.

ABC News attributed the drop in the approval rating to lessening support from independents. Whether or not Americans approve of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been fairly partisan, with Democrats disapproving and Republicans approving. Only 7 percent of Democrats say they approve of the President’s response, while a whopping 89 percent of Republicans approve.

However, in previous surveys, approval from independents has been evenly split between approval and disapproval. This latest survey showed a sharp drop in Trump’s support from independents, ABC News reported. Just last month, 42 percent of Americans who identified themselves as independents said that they approved of President Trump’s coronavirus response. In the latest survey, this number dropped sharply to just 35 percent.

NEW: Approval of Trump’s coronavirus response hits new low. Just 40% of voters now approve of his response, the lowest so far in @NavigatorSurvey tracking. pic.twitter.com/AgOKYbc0u5 — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 20, 2020

The ABC News/Ipsos poll also collected data about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting people of color more severely than white people. The poll results showed that Black and Latino Americans are much more likely to know someone who has died from coronavirus. Only 10 percent of white Americans said they knew someone who had died from coronavirus, compared to 30 percent of Black Americans and 26 percent of Latino Americans.

Black and Latino Americans are also being hit harder when they contract COVID-19. The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that Black and Latino Americans were twice as likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19. They are also twice as likely to die from the disease.

Perhaps because of the fact that Black and Latino communities are being more severely impacted by the pandemic, the BC News/Ipsos poll showed that there is more concern among these communities about contracting the virus. More than 85 percent of Black and Latino Americans said they were concerned about getting COVID-19 compared to 73 percent of white Americans. Only 27 percent of white Americans said they were very concerned about getting the virus, while more than half of Black and Latino Americans said they were very concerned.

According to The New York Times, President Trump hasn’t spent much time addressing the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is impacting communities of color more severely than white communities, and has made little effort to counteract these racial disparities.

This lack of response to the particular threat coronavirus poses to communities of color has led Black people, in particular, to disapprove of the president’s response to the pandemic. A poll released by CNN in mid-May showed that 79% of Black Americans think that the government is doing a bad job at responding to the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 55 percent of Latino Americans and 50 percent of white Americans.