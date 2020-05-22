Megan Fox Rocks Only A Towel In New Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Machine Gun Kelly Video

Fox starred in the musician's most recent music video.

Rumors that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dating have been circulating for days, and a new clip from the rapper isn’t likely to do anything to quell them. Kelly recently posted behind-the-scenes clip from his latest video, which Fox stars in. The video accompanies the song “Bloody Valentine,” and in the clip, Fox and Kelly get quite close to one another.

The rapper asks Fox to help him rip off a giant piece of tape stuck to his back. He’s completely nude, while Fox is wearing nothing except a towel. The two are sitting together in a sauna, and as Fox comes into view, she begins ripping off the tape somewhat slowly.

Eventually, Kelly asks Fox to speed things up.

“Oh my God, just go, finish the f***ing job!,” he yells in the clip.

In the video, Fox wakes up in bed alongside Kelly, and begins tying him up with tape and torturing him. The video ends with the two of them almost kissing, before a fatal explosion of pink electricity kills them both.

This new footage comes just days after Fox confirmed that she was splitting from her husband Brian Austin Green. The rumors that Fox and Kelly were dating began circulating after the two were spotted grabbing food and coffee together on May 16. The sighting came just days after Fox was seen out without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about the state of her relationship with Green.

On Green’s podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, he cleared up the rumors, explaining that his marriage to Fox was coming to an end after 10 years. The couple had three children together. Although Green confirmed the end of their marriage, he also clarified that Fox and Kelly were just friends, and had first met on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switch Grass.

“I don’t want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press … but it’s not new for us,” Green said on the podcast.

Even as they make their split public, Fox is still referring to Green as her family name. People reported that, during an Instagram Live session with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, she showed off a family tree and said that Green was still her family name, even though she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.