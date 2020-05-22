‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Stars Katherine Kelly Lang & Annika Noelle Rave About Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations

The Bold and the Beautiful received several Daytime Emmy Awards this year and at least two of the cast members are ecstatic about their nomination. Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle took to social media to express their gratitude at being recognized for their stellar work.

The Inquisitr reported that the Daytime Emmy Awards will return to television on June 26 this year. The awards will be filmed remotely and the winners will receive their awards from home. From 2015 to 2019, the awards were live-streamed and were not aired on television.

Four Actor Nominations

This year, The Bold and the Beautiful cast received the following nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. In the Lead Actor category, Thorsten Kaye received a nomination. He plays Ridge Forrester on the soap opera.

Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, and Heather Tom, who plays Katie Logan, both received a nomination in the Lead Actress category. Heather is already a five-time Emmy award winner.

Annika Noelle received a Best Supporting Actress bid for her role as Hope Logan. It seems as if the Logan women dominated The Bold and the Beautiful nominations this year.

While Thorsten and Heather have not publicly reacted to their nominations yet, Katherine and Annika could not contain their excitement.

Congratulations are in order for the #BoldandBeautiful nominees! ???? Let's give these stars some love for their #DaytimeEmmy nominations. ???? pic.twitter.com/PsInZNvAkq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2020

Katherine Kelly Lang’s Excitement

Katherine took to Instagram live just after she found out that she had been nominated Best Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited…” the veteran actress gushed. Katherine has not yet won a Daytime Emmy, even though she has been one of The Bold and the Beautiful’s lead actresses since the show began in 1987. She has received three nominations in the past, but 2020 could be the year she finally takes the coveted prize home.

According to SheKnows Soaps, she congratulated her fellow co-star nominees on their nominations as well. On her Twitter feed, Katherine also thanked a supporter for congratulating her on the nomination.

Brooke Logan’s storyline was a particularly interesting one last year. She supported her daughter with the loss of her baby while constantly meddling in her affairs. At the same time, it put a huge amount of strain on her marriage and she was constantly at odds with Ridge. Who could forget how she pushed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over a ledge, encouraged Hope to keep quiet over his supposed acid death, and her deep shame when her kiss to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was exposed? Last year, she also dished out the slaps and cranked them out to Thomas, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer).

Annika Noelle’s Gratitude

Annika Noelle was thankful for her nomination. She took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew of The Bold and the Beautiful, and to congratulate the other Daytime Emmy nominees.

“What an amazing day. I’m so grateful for my first Daytime Emmy nomination! Congratulations to the other nominees and a big thank you to my @boldandbeautifulcbs family.”

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Annika had a riveting storyline last year. Her grief at losing Beth Logan (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was almost too hard to watch, and who can ever forget her face when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter was alive?

The Bold and the Beautiful delivered some heart-wrenching stories last year, and the entire cast and crew are to be commended for their sterling work.