Charly Jordan Flaunts Her Figure In Sexy White Lace Lingerie

Charly Jordan showed off her enviable physique in her latest Instagram update, stunning her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling trio of snaps. Charly didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shots were taken, but she was outside, with what looked like setting sunlight giving her a magical glow.

The photographs were taken by by a photographer who identified himself in his Instagram bio as just Clint, but Charly made sure to tag him in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post regardless.

Charly flaunted her physique in a sexy white lace bralette that featured opaque white lace on the cups and a semi-sheer white lace over her torso that allowed her sun-kissed skin to peek through. The cups had delicate lace trim along the tops, and the longline bra ended a few inches above her belly button, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the bra with white underwear that likewise featured a delicate pattern, although it wasn’t the same lace. The underwear stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs, and she placed her hands near her waist in the first snap, seeming to tug at the sides of her underwear. She finished off teh ensemble with an open black cardigan, and also had a golden bracelet on one wrist.

Charly’s hair was parted slightly to the side and styled in a half-up look, and she gazed at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. Her beauty look had a bronzed vibe, with what appeared to be copper tones on her eyelids and a soft peach hue on her lips. She shared two additional snaps that continued to flaunt her curves.

In the caption of the post, Charly shared about a recent victory for the TikTok collective she is a part of, The Clubhouse Beverly Hills. The group’s TikTok account recently hit 1 million followers, as Charly explained.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 214,600 likes within just 21 hours. The post also received 673 comments from her fans.

“So hot,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“STAY GLOWING QUEEN,” another follower added.

“Lighting is everything,” another fan said, loving the golden glow cast on Charly’s sun-kissed skin.

“Congrats on a well deserved one million!!! Next up, 2 million,” another fan commented, referencing Charly’s caption.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Charly tantalized her Instagram audience with a sizzling series of snaps in which she rocked sexy forest green lingerie. The pictures were captured by the same photographer, and though Charly didn’t specify, the lingerie set looked like the same style as the white set she rocked in her latest update.