Alejandro Ripley, 9-Year-Old Florida Boy With Autism, Abducted From Parking Lot, Found Dead Hours Later

A 9-year-old Florida boy with autism was abducted Thursday night from a Home Depot parking lot, and then murdered, The Ft. Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel reports. Alejandro Ripley’s body was found Friday morning.

The boy’s mother, Patricia Ripley, says that at about 8:47 p.m. on Sunday night, a light-blue sedan being driven by two men cut her off. However, according to an NBC News report, which itself cited a police report from the Miami-Dade County Police, the driver tried to “side-swipe” her vehicle.

Regardless of what happened, the vehicle wound up being boxed in, and Ripley could not escape. The driver then came to the vehicle and demanded drugs. When Ripley told the men that she didn’t have any drugs, the men stole her cell phone and abducted the lad. The mother did not know the two men.

Police later issued an Amber Alert for the autistic boy.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley last seen in Miami. The child was abducted by two males. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911. pic.twitter.com/wclDe96qgz — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

The body of a young male child, presumed to be that of Alejandro, was found early Friday morning, about 4 miles away from where he was abducted.

Specifically, the body was found near a lake at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club, which is owned by the Indian tribe of the same name.

Though police have not, as of this writing, confirmed that the body that was found belonged to Alejandro, a statement from the tribe mentions the lad by name.

“The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley. The Tribe is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and offer their sincerest condolences to his family,” the statement reads.

Similarly, Rabbi Yossi Harlig, Executive Director of Friendship Circle Miami, which is also near where the body was found, expressed his condolences to the family. Specifically, Harlig referenced that fact that Alejandro was autistic and couldn’t advocate for himself.

“No child should ever be in this position, especially a child with special needs who cannot call out for help,” the rabbi said.

Friendship Circle, which provides support services to the special needs community in Miami, plans to hold a memorial service on Friday in its parking lot for the boy. Mourners will be asked to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mourners can bring sympathy cards, mementos and flowers, which will be collected and delivered to Alejandro’s family.

As of this writing, police do not appear to have any leads into Alejandro’s abduction, and are asking the public for tips.