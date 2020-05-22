Anna Nystrom Shows Off Pert Derriere And Curves In Skintight Grey Leggings

Anna Nystrom sent fans into a frenzy around the world on social media after she showed off her booty gains on Friday, May 22. The Swedish model took to Instagram to share the post with her 8.6 million followers, and it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 27-year-old beauty was photographed outdoors on a seemingly sunny day. Anna took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her backside. She further exuded an indifferent vibe as she shared a pout with the camera but stared off into the distance, averting the camera’s lens. Her long platinum blond hair was parted in the middle, but did not appear to be professionally styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Furthermore, Anna appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup that added a touch of glamour to her look. The look appeared to include a dark eyeliner, eyeshadow, foundation, bronzer, some blush, and a nude lipstick. However, it was Anna’s killer curves that mostly caught the attention of fans, as she flaunted them in an athletic-but-stylish outfit.

Ana opted for a white, long sleeved top. The garment was not extremely tight on the model, but still managed to highlight her famous assets. As the top was cropped, it also displayed her toned and flat tummy.

She paired the top with a pair of gray leggings that did not leave much to the imagination. As the pants were extremely tight on the model, they both flaunted her curvaceous figure and showcased her pert derriere. Furthermore, their high-waisted design drew attention to her slim core.

Anna finished the look off with a pair of open-toed shoes that featured transparent high heels.

The model indicated that she was photographed in Sweden in the geotag. Meanwhile, she directed users to her YouTube channel in the post’s caption.

The smoking-hot image was met with instantaneous support from tens of thousands of her fans and garnered more than 45,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 550 of the stunner’s followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, her beauty, and her sporty outfit.

“Amazing,” one user commented.

“Wow,” a second follower added.

“Stunning Anna,” a third fan chimed in.

“Perfect woman,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Anna has posted a ton of sizzling content for her fans on social media recently. Just earlier today, she shared a video with her followers that displayed her in a number of sexy ensembles, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 68,000 likes so far.