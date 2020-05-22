Sommer Ray Slays In White Lingerie & High Heels In New Video

Sommer Ray shared a sultry video on her TikTok page on Thursday that is generating a lot of heat. The social media influencer and clothing designer shared a glimpse into a photoshoot she was working on and her millions of fans will definitely be anxious to see more.

The TikTok video that Sommer shared showed her on a staircase with a wall of windows behind her. A gauzy white curtain hung across most of the glass and the stairway had glass on either side of the steps as well. Sommer stood on a landing at the top of some of the stairs where she pranced a bit and flaunted her incredible figure.

Sommer wore white panties and a lacy white corset top. She had her blond hair styled in loose curls that were swept to one side and they cascaded over her shoulder. She also wore strappy white high heels along with large white earrings, a pearl choker, and a bangle bracelet.

During the video, Sommer sipped from a wine glass and stepped down on a couple of the stairs as she was filmed from below. She tossed her hair and turned so the camera could capture a shot of her pert derriere and long, athletic legs. The thong panties and corset left a bit of her midriff visible and she gazed seductively toward the camera as she was filmed.

Sommer did not share details about the purpose of the photoshoot or the brand name of the sexy lingerie she was wearing. Whether this session was for a specific product or campaign or was designed to create more content for her own social media pages, her followers will be anxious to see more.

The popular influencer has a following of 5.3 million fans on TikTok and they had plenty to say about this salacious lingerie video. In just under 24 hours, the clip had already been viewed nearly 2 million times. The post received more than 312,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments.

“This should be the most viewed and liked video on tiktok,” declared one impressed viewer.

“Sommer just made everyones Summer,” teased another fan.

“I wish I was the camera man,” admitted another viewer.

Some of Sommer’s followers even wondered how a sultry video like this was even allowed to be posted and kept up on TikTok. The influencer has been posting quite a bit on TikTok recently, having participated in a fun and wildly popular video earlier this week with Jena Frumes and a couple of guy pals including singer Jason Derulo.

This new clip prompted a lot of stunned reactions and sassy comments. All of that feedback and engagement will probably nudge Sommer to go even bigger and bolder with her next post and her fans will be anxious to see how she tops this one.