‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Co-Stars Share Their Thoughts About Her Husband Thomas Girardi

Erika Jayne's cast mates weighed in on social media.

Erika Jayne’s husband, famed attorney Thomas Girardi, appeared on the May 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was set at the couple’s Pasadena, California home, and as he was seen on-screen, Erika’s cast mates shared their thoughts about him on their Twitter page.

According to a May 21 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, both Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke, who was added to the cast last August ahead of production on Season 10, shared a couple of posts with their fans and followers in which they made it clear that they were fans of Thomas.

“I love Tom!” Kyle tweeted.

Meanwhile, as Tom was seen appearing on camera and greeting the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as they enjoyed an astrology party, Sutton said, “Tom is so charming and sweet.”

While Erika has been featured on the Bravo reality series since 2015, when she was added to the show for Season 6 as a friend of Yolanda Hadid, who left the show after Season 6, her husband doesn’t appear all that often and she rarely mentions him on her social media pages. That said, she has been sharing more about her relationship with the attorney recently.

As the report explained, Erika spoke to The Daily Dish weeks ago and revealed the funny nickname she used for her husband in the contacts section of her phone.

“Well, he’s in my phone as ‘The Boss.’ I don’t know what I’m in his phone as. Probably, you know, just my number,” Erika said. “He’s ‘The Boss’, but he always has been. I mean, that’s who he is, you know?”

While Kyle and Sutton applauded Erika’s husband on Twitter this week, some of their co-stars were less vocal about the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Dorit Kemsley, who didn’t live-tweet during the show at a all, and Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, who only briefly addressed the episode.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika has been quarantined with her husband for the last couple of months after she was forced to make an early exit from New York City, where she was starring as Roxie Hart in the on-stage production of Chicago. However, as she revealed to Amy Phillips on her Radio Andy series, she hasn’t been feeling too inspired as she remains under strict rules in Los Angeles.

“I can’t say I’ve come up with some great idea and been sitting at home and crafting some fabulous stuff. I just haven’t. That’s the truth,” she admitted.