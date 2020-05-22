Blac Chyna Puts On A Sexy Display In Silver Swimsuit With Daringly High Sides

Blac Chyna flaunted her signature curves on Instagram in a sexy silver swimsuit. The post was added to her page last night and has become an instant hit with her 16.4 million fans.

The update consisted of two new images that saw Chyna strutting her stuff outside. The ex of Rob Kardashian did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but in her caption, she noted that she wanted to paint sunlight on the side of a house.

The first image captured Chyna posed outside a wall of plants that boasted different hues of green. She rested both hands behind her head and stared off into the distance with a partial smile. The second photo captured the model in front of the same backdrop, but it appeared as though she was taking a step to her left.

Chyna opted for a silver suit that sparkled and reflected in the sunlight. The number featured a set of thin straps that rested on her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms. The straps dipped down low and didn’t provide a ton of coverage while some sideboob was in plain sight. Its scooping neckline left her decolletage completely exposed and offered a small glimpse of cleavage.

The middle of the garment was tight on her stomach and only fell to her ribs while its sides boasted a daringly high cut that showcased her shapely thighs and curvaceous hips. The sexy number also helped highlight her trim waist and hourglass curves. Also of note were several flower tattoos that lined her torso and thighs, drawing even more attention to the seductive look.

She accessorized the look with a set of nude-colored nails that were adorned with rhinestones. Chyna also added a pair of simple diamond earrings to her poolside look, which provided the perfect amount of bling. She styled her long, dark locks with several braids that fell to her hips and behind her back. As far as glam, the rapper went all out and wore an expert application of makeup. Her look seemed to include a set of false lashes, eyeliner, blush, and a dusting of highlighter. It also looked like Chyna lined her lips with dark liner and a pink gloss.

The bombshell update has provided Chyna’s fans with plenty of entertainment and has accrued over 182,000 likes and 3,800 comments.

“Yes honey slay,” one follower commented with a series of different emoji.

“Chayna i think your bathing suit is backwards lol……she is hot,” another fan joked.

“OMG you look amazing,” one more gushed.