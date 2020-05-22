Holly Sonders Plays Basketball In A Skimpy White Bodysuit: ‘Who Wants To Hoop With Me?’

Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share yet another racy update with her followers. The Fox Sports host looked stunning as she played some basketball.

In the racy video, Holly wore a revealing white bodysuit. The garment fastened around her neck and clung tightly around her ample bust. The suit also fit snugly around her tiny waist and exposed her long, lean legs and curvy booty. She accessorized the style with some white gym socks with red stripes on them, dangling gold earrings, rings on her fingers, and a chain around her neck.

In the clip, Holly stood in front of a plain white wall and held a basketball, which she dribbled between her legs and shot into a child’s plastic basketball hoop. After making a shot she looked at the camera and flipped her middle finger up.

Holly wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in straight strands that she had pushed over her shoulders and down her back.

She also looked drop dead gorgeous in a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and a dusting of eye shadow.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with dark pink lipstick and a rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Many of 472,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The video was viewed more than 18,000 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also shared their opinions on the post by leaving nearly 60 messages during that time.

“Such a luscious body – sooo fit, sooo enticing, sooo gorgeous,” one follower said.

“I will anytime play with you,” remarked another.

“HOLLY GOT SKILLZZZ!!!” a third social media user stated.

“You are looking smoking hot my girl. You’re the hottest thing these eyes have ever seen. I love the basketball post. You’re so cute,” a fourth comment read.

The TV personality’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock tiny ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen wearing skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and skintight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently delighted her followers when she ironed a shirt while wearing another sexy white bodysuit and a pair of heels. To date, that pic has racked up more than 8,800 likes and over 200 comments.