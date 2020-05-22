Bri Teresi Bares Cleavage In Plunging, Lacy Lingerie For Sexy Instagram Post

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a lacy and sheer one-piece that showed off her curves as she posed on a blanket with a large teddy bear nearby.

The photo was taken from above and showed Bri laying on what looked to be a faux fur blanket on a tan bed. She used a light, fluffy teddy bear with a checkered bowtie as a pillow. Light appeared to be shining down on Bri from behind the camera as the beams washed over Bri’s tan body and highlighted her best assets. She looked sexy yet casual in her skimpy lingerie.

Bri’s one-piece featured completely sheer, pink mesh fabric covered in a hot pink lace overlay. The top half of the lingerie had triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that barely contained Bri’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, because of her positioning on the bed, a bit of sideboob fell out of the top as well.

The lace formed a point at the center of Bri’s waist, which drew attention to her curvy figure. Her flat, toned tummy was on display via the see-through fabric. Meanwhile, the sides featured high cuts that put her long, lean legs and pert derriere on show.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver hoops. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, black eyeliner, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. She wore her medium-length blond hair down in messy waves.

Bri posed with her back arched and her body slightly twisted in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. She playfully tugged at the bottom of her lingerie, pulling the sides up to reveal even more skin. Bri pursed her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 2,400 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Bri’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Just wonderful and beautiful,” one person said.

“You look absolutely incredible,” another user added with fire emoji.

“I’ll bet that bear is pretty loyal to you,” a third follower added in reference to Bri’s caption.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, she sported sheer black lingerie that put her cleavage on show, which her followers loved.