Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Curves In Sexy Two-Piece Lingerie

American bombshell Cindy Prado stunned fans on social media after she shared a new series of revealing snapshots of herself on Friday, May 22. The model took to Instagram to post the images for her 1.4 million followers, and the pics became an instant smash.

The 27-year-old — who is well known for being a fashion model — was photographed indoors, likely inside of her residence for the series. The set of images, which totaled to six, displayed Cindy in a variety of sultry poses and angles. She switched between smiling and pouting as she directed her gaze straight towards the lens in most of the snapshots.

Her long, ash-blond hair — which featured some highlights and dark roots— was parted to the right and styled in large waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Additionally, Cindy seemed to be rocking a full face of makeup that both elevated her look and highlighted her natural features. Her application appeared to include foundation, blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow, a light pink lipstick, and a bit of bronzer. Still, it was her fit figure that caught the most attention as she showed it off with some sexy lingerie.

Up top, she sported a pearl-colored bra that was designed with some elaborate features, including lace cups, cut-outs, and bejeweled detailing. The bra also had no trouble showcasing Cindy’s full-figured assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Cindy paired the bra with matching panties that also left little to the imagination as they showed off her curvaceous figure. She finished the look off with a lace garter belt that drew attention to her slim core.

The model further accessorized the look with some jewelry pieces, including a bracelet and necklace.

Cindy tagged Miami, Florida as her geotag and revealed in the caption that the lingerie was designed by Meshki, an Australian clothing company.

The slideshow was instantly met with a great deal of attention from fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes in just the first half-hour after going live. More than 250 fans also took to the comments section to shower Cindy with praise on her looks, her figure, and her choice of lingerie.

“Very hot photos,” one user wrote

“Love this lingerie,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous girl,” chimed in a third follower.

“Perfect body,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Cindy has shared a number of versatile snapshots with her fans on social media this past week. On May 20, she wowed her followers after she sported a tie-dye ensemble that deviated from her usual bikini-clad and lingerie looks, per The Inquisitr.