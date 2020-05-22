Anna Nystrom Stuns In Short Video Clip Teasing Her Latest YouTube Upload

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom surprised her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a short video clip that provided a teaser for her latest YouTube video. The video clip was filmed in Sweden, as the geotag on the post indicated, and Anna gave her followers a glimpse into her daily life.

She started out the clip with a short piece of footage filmed in a car. She rocked a long-sleeved pink top with a plunging neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and accessorized with a gold pendant necklace that drew more attention to her chest. Her long blond locks tumbled down in soft curls as she chatted with the camera.

Then, there was a short clip in which Anna wore a black ensemble as she showed her followers a peek at a clothing rack styled with several nearly organized gym outfits.

In one clip, she stood in front of a full-length mirror with an ornate golden frame and held up her cell phone to capture her sculpted physique. She wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings and a black long-sleeved crop top, and finished off the monochromatic look with black sneakers. She followed that look up with a similar workout ensemble in a stunning lilac hue, and her blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail.

She shared a few additional quick glimpses at her sexy physique in workout gear for the whirlwind video that gave her followers just the slightest teaser of what the full-length YouTube video was like.

In the caption of the post, Anna explained to her followers that the video in question talked about a variety of topics, including her fitness brand Ryvelle and also offered a general life update.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the short video clip, and the post racked up over 239,700 views within just 20 hours. It also received 791 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Love all your outfits,” one fan said, following the comment with a heart emoji.

“What a beautiful voice u have!!” another follower added, thrilled by the opportunity to hear Anna speaking rather than just seeing another still shot.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous,” yet another fan commented.

“Your hair looks SPECTACULAR lovely lady,” one fan said, captivated by Anna’s long blond tresses.

