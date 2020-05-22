Baltimore Mayor Tells Donald Trump To ‘Stay Home’ Over Memorial Day

Donald Trump planned to go to Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine on Memorial Day, but Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young took to Twitter and asked the president to reconsider his holiday weekend plans. The mayor cited both the stay at home orders as well as the city’s lost revenue due to COVID-19 as reasons he wanted Trump not to visit the city at this time.

Mayor Young tweeted a statement to Trump yesterday. In the message, Young noted that Trump’s visit amid the coronavirus pandemic would take away valuable resources from the City of Baltimore as well as set a bad example for the citizens of the city as well as the country.

“Dear Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, please stay home! The City of Baltimore is currently under a Stay at Home order for the safety of our residents, who have been hit hard by #COVID19.”

However, the White House was not interested in changing the president’s weekend plans, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home, and the President will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our Nation’s history,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young asks Pres. Trump to cancel his Memorial Day visit to the city because it’s nonessential travel. “I just want him to set an example for the rest of the country and not do this trip.” pic.twitter.com/PtRZ1DKLEb — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 22, 2020

On Friday, the mayor, who is a Democrat, spoke with CNN, and he encouraged President Trump again to reconsider his trip to Baltimore. He noted that soldiers who died protecting the freedoms that Americans enjoy could be honored at the White House this year. Plus, the mayor reiterated that the city had asked people not to have funerals, weddings, or proms because of the ban on gathers of more than ten people. Young noted that the president’s entourage with the Secret Service contained more than ten people, and he once again asked Trump to set an example for the country by canceling non-essential travel.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican who has clashed with Trump over the coronavirus pandemic, said through a spokesperson that the state is honored that President Trump and the first lady will spend Memorial Day at Fort McHenry. The statement also reiterated that Marylanders had been encouraged to stay socially distance and refrain from large gatherings while still honoring those who died for the freedoms the U.S. enjoys.

It’s not clear if the mayor or the governor were invited to attend the memorial with President Trump, but both intend to celebrate the holiday at home. Fort McHenry is the site of the battle in 1812 that inspired the National Anthem, and it is closed to the public at this time.