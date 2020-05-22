Jessica Killings Shows Off Killer Body In Barely There Bikini

Jessica Killings showed off her incredible body to her nearly 2 million Instagram fans on Thursday, May 21, with a hot new update in which she sported a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured the Instagram model sitting in the sand across a white towel. Killing sat over her bent legs, which were both to the left. She placed her right hand next to her body for support. She faced the camera, glancing at it with squinty eyes and lips parted, in a seductive expression. She leaned into the right, engaging the muscles of her side body in such a manner that showcased her toned obliques.

Killing sizzled in an olive green two-piece bathing suit that complimented her pale skin tone. Her bikini top featured itty-bitty triangles that allowed her to flaunt quite a bit of her underboob. The bodice was held up by two spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and another set that went around her back.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with similarly thin straps, which tied on the sides. Killings wore them pulled up high other sides, baring her strong hips. The main part was ruched and scrunched all the way in, exposing even more skin. Her swimsuit was from Myra Swim, according to one of the tags.

Killings accessorized her look with a stylish nude, wide-brimmed sunhat, which cast a shadow over her eyes. She posed next to a bottle by 1st Phorm, a brand she is an ambassador for. In the caption, she revealed the post was an ad for the company.

Within half a day, the photo has garnered more than 26,300 likes and almost 500 comments. Her fans used the occasion to ask her questions while also showering her with compliments and praise.

“It’s for men too? You take such great care of yourself! Beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Such a pretty woman,” replied another one of her fans.

“Body looks amazing,” a third admirer raved.

“Thanks for the message [praying hands emoji] and for showing me that beauty gets more beautiful every day,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Killings seems to alway stun her fans with her Instagram shares. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted another stunning photo last week, which showed her standing in front of a wood-paneled fence. She wore a light green blazer while wearing nothing but a white bikini top underneath it. She left the over-sized suit jacket unbuttoned to allow her to show off her plunging cleavage and toned stomach. The photo appears to have since been deleted.