Tracy Kiss Shows Two Gorgeous Sides Of Herself In Lingerie And Red Dress

Fans of Tracy Kiss were seeing double on May 22. The vegan bodybuilder shared two selfies of herself in two different outfits on Instagram. These were put in a collage, and it looked like Tracy and her twin were hanging out together, shooting snaps.

In the left photo, Tracy had a lingerie bodysuit on. This was predominantly brown, but with a lot of range in terms of tones. There were also white outlines on the part supporting her breasts, as well as another white line extending below her right breast and down to her stomach. This bodysuit fitted onto her quite snugly. It also showed how ample her breasts are as well as their round shape without exposing too much.

With her lower half quite bare in this photo, Tracy’s impressive tattoo on her butt and right thigh could be seen. This black-and-white floral tattoo covered a lot of ground. Smaller tattoos could also be seen on her left and right wrists.

The photo on the right was more conservative but not any less attractive. Tracy wore a striking long-sleeved red dress. Its color was near-identical to that of her phone case, visible in both snaps. Tracy’s curves were given their due in this photo as well. The dress appeared to support her breasts well and it showed off her strong butt too.

Both photos appeared to have been taken around the same time, based on Tracy’s hair and makeup. In each photo, one bent arm — with red nail polish on the hand — held up her phone, with the fingers spread apart. The other arm rested by her side, looking quite straight. Her long hair — red with some dark accents — hung over her right and left shoulder in the first and second photo, respectively.

In the caption, Tracy gave fans plenty of great information and things to think about. She began by asking them which outfit they preferred and promoting her OnlyFans account. Then, she went into a thought-provoking discussion of how people view others based on their looks. She voiced self-acceptance about herself and her body and encouraged her fans to the same. She also shouted out Femme Luxe for the bodysuit.

Fans sang Tracy’s praises in the comments.

“Stunning!” proclaimed one fan, followed by four heart emoji.

“Holy curves,” another commented.

“Gorgeous pic babe hot xx,” one praised.

Many fans couldn’t make up their minds about which outfit was better. Tracy replied to the comments individually with heart emoji.

Tracy’s photo currently has more than 2,000 likes and more than 300 comments.