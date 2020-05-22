Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Fans In Skimpy Yellow String Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself looking smoking hot in a skimpy number. The rapper is no stranger to showing off her incredible assets and impressed her followers with her most recent upload.

The “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker wowed in a string yellow bikini set, which complemented her stunning skin tone. Megan tied up her high-waisted bottoms above her waistline and showed off a hint of her underboob. The 25-year-old displayed her toned physique and belly button piercing. Megan didn’t opt for any other visible accessories and sported her long dark curly hair down. For her makeup application, the entertainer appeared to have applied a coat of red lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, black mascara, and eyeliner.

In the photo, the “Cocky AF” songstress posed in front of a beautiful backdrop of green plants. Megan was captured from the thighs-up and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted. She raised one hand and placed the other to the balcony beside her. The Texas-born star tilted her head to the left and made everything look effortless.

Megan didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, for her caption, she stated that she was having a “hot girl summer” in her back yard. She also credited FashionNova for the garment by tagging them.

The “Savage” chart-topper, who recently collaborated with Beyonce, has recently gained a lot of popularity worldwide on the charts and on social media. In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 362,000 likes and over 4,200 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 11.3 million followers.

“KILLING US WITH THESE POSTS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Looking like a snack,” another devotee shared.

“The content I signed up for,” remarked a third fan.

“The Lord really blessed this woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram upload from 15 hours ago, she was photographed in the same location alongside a female friend who also donned a matching yellow bikini set.

Leaving her loyal social media audience in awe of her is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she announced that she was the newest ambassador for Savage X Fenty. In the first of two photos, Megan was snapped in a black bra and high-waisted panties from the brand. In the second, she rocked a yellow two-piece set made out of lace. In both shots, she sported long wavy dark hair.