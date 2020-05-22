Michael Moore Says There Will Be No November Election ‘If Things Keep Going The Way They’re Going Right Now’

Filmmaker Michael Moore spoke with Vanity Fair for an interview that was released on Thursday and predicted that there would be no elections in November.

“There will be no Nov. 3 election if things keep going the way they’re going right now,” he said before suggesting that Donald Trump will find a way to bypass the democratic process.

“I think he would have figured out a way, even without the coronavirus, but this is a gift to him because I think he never really intended on leaving in the first place. He admires dictators, he admires strongmen — wishes he was one. I think the writing is on the wall right now that he is in deep electoral trouble.”

Along with Moore, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has predicted that Trump will try to delay or cancel the 2020 elections. In response to Biden’s suggestion, Trump claimed he had no reason to postpone the election and claimed Biden’s comment was “propaganda” that was likely concocted by someone working in his campaign, RealClearPolitics reported.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election,” Trump said.

Legal experts claim the president does not have the authority to postpone the election, even in the case of an emergency like coronavirus. As reported by Business Insider, changing the date of the election would require a vote from Congress to alter Section 1 of Chapter 1 of Title 3 of the United States Code. In addition, the publication notes that federal law deems that in the absence of an election, Trump’s term would still expire on January 20, 2021. But as journalist Elliot Hannon noted, Trump has skirted the Constitution and bypassed Congress before, and there’s no indication he wouldn’t take such a path again.

During his talk with Vanity Fair, Moore also pushed back on the idea that Biden would be the Democratic Party’s nominee.

“They’re not even going to have a real convention,” he said, referring to the party’s plans for a virtual convention. “Anything can happen.”

The 66-year-old filmmaker notably predicted Trump’s win in 2016. Despite his prescience in 2016, he did not predict the outcome of 2020 in his Vanity Fair interview.

Outside of fears of postponement, some fear Trump will cheat to win in November. Writer Amanda Marcotte pointed to Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting and threats to Michigan and Nevada, which are both looking to expand the process in their states. These attacks, Marcotte said, are an attempt to threaten voters and intimidate them into opting out of voting in November.