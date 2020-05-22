The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editor Who Admitted To Embarrassing Scheana Marie Confirms She’s Been Fired

Bri Dellinger was axed by Bravo.

Bri Dellinger, the editor who came forward and admitted to purposefully using Scheana Marie’s most embarrassing footage on Vanderpump Rules and claimed Bravo favors Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, has been fired from her position with the network.

Weeks after Bri appeared on The Twisted Plot Podcast, Us Weekly magazine has revealed that Bri confirmed her firing in a since-deleted blog on the Reality TV Therapist website with a message to the cast of Vanderpump Rules, who have requested she lose her position, and to the viewers of the show, who have demanded she be given the boot by Bravo on their social media pages.

“To any of the cast members who wanted me out: I’m out!” Bri wrote. “To the critics who have made it their mission to get me fired: you succeeded in your short-sighted mission and solved nothing. I’ve been removed from the show I love.”

According to Bri, her Bravo firing will not ruin her professional career, nor will it have any impact at all on the ongoing editing of Vanderpump Rules.

In the Twisted Plot Podcast, Bri said that if Scheana knew what was best for her, she would make an effort to be her friend. She then alleged that the favorite game she played when editing Vanderpump Rules was finding all the embarrassing things that Scheana had done and putting them into the episodes.

Bri even joined that Scheana should pen a memoir titled, Death By a Million Embarrassments.

“They don’t really think about or talk to us at all,” Bri said on the show. “I feel like they should totally want to be friends with me. I know everything about them. Oh, wait! Maybe that’s why they don’t want to be friends with me.”

The podcast episode was ultimately removed.

As The Inquisitr previously reportedly, an insider told Page Six after Bri’s podcast episode was released that Scheana was “frustrated” with the way she’s been seen in recent years on Vanderpump Rules but was “assured” by the network and her production team that she was simply “part of the charade.”

Now, after learning that she was actually targeted by her ex-editor, the source said Scheana was going to be “absolutely crushed” by learning that she’s “actually the butt of the joke” on the reality show.

Following the news of Bri’s podcast, Scheana “liked” a number of Twitter posts demanding Bri be fired or demoted.