Gwen Singer Shows Some Skin While Wearing Daring Lingerie: ‘I Have An Overactive Mind’

Gwen Singer looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram upload on Thursday. The model showed some skin while revealing that she tends to have an overactive mind.

In the racy shots, Gwen stunned wearing a skimpy lingerie piece. The garment boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a daring cut down the middle that flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs.

The thong bottom exposed her round booty and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Gwen posed with her backside towards the camera. She tugged at the strap of the lingerie and placed one finger to her lips while wearing a seductive expression on her face. In the second shot, she gave a piercing stare into the camera and arched her back. In the background of the pics, sunlight streamed through a nearby window.

Gwen wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled her long locks in straight strands.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of black winged eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. The application seemed to be completed with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers went wild for the shots, clicking the like button more than 29,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 550 messages.

“I’m so in love with you,” one follower wrote.

“I like looking at your amazing body and figure gorgeous,” another stated.

“Another day, another insanely hot post notification,” a third social media user declared.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous and so sexy,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about putting her enviable curves in the spotlight for her sexy snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tiny tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a white wrap dress that exposed her colossal cleavage. To date, that upload has raked in more than 32,000 likes and over 600 comments.