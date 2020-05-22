Casi Davis Wears Nothing Under Open Shirt In Racy New Photo

Casi Davis oozed sex appeal on Thursday, May 21, with her most recent Instagram post. The fitness model teased her 1.3 million followers with a stunning series of snapshots of herself wearing an open shirt and swimsuit bottoms, much to their delight.

Davis was featured sitting in a vintage-looking wooden chair against a white backdrop. All three photos were similar and captured Davis from different angles.

Davis rocked a white shirt, which she opted to leave entirely unbuttoned in front. This allowed her to tease quite a bit of her naked chest, though she was careful to place the fronts strategically over her breasts to censor the photo.

On her lower body, she wore a pair of matching white bikini bottoms featuring a U-shaped waistband with high-cut legs. Her outfit was from Fashion Nova, as she revealed in the caption.

Davis wore her blond hair partially pulled back in a half-ponytail while the remainder was down in loose waves. She also appeared to be wearing some makeup, including black liner and mascara, a neutral color on her lips and bronzer on her cheekbones.

In the first, she was captured from a distance and the camera fit her entire body in the frame. She faced the camera, leaning onto the left arm of the chair while kicking her legs in the opposite direction. The second shot showed her in a similar position, but the camera was much closer to Davis. Her head was turned to the right as she looked down while allowing her lips to hang open. The last shot was a close-up that focused in on her upper body. Davis had both legs up in the chair and her knees apart for a sultry pose.

The post has garnered more than 21,800 likes and upwards of 170 comments in under a day of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Davis in compliments.

“Goddess! Forever obsessed with you!” one of her fans raved.

“Lookin heavenly,” replied another one.

“Girl your dad musta been a boxer cuz you a KNOCKOUT!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Almost looks like she was going to crack a smile in that third pic. Almost,” added a fourth fan.

Davis recently shared another racy photo in which she sported a skimpy swimsuit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She was captured sitting in the sand at an unidentified beach. Her white one-piece boasted a thin thong bottom that exposed her toned booty and also showed a set of tan lines. The suit had an asymmetrical cut with one thick strap. The bodice wrapped around her midsection while a large cutout exposed her waist. The monokini connected on the right side.