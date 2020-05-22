WWE Rumors: Huge Dream Match Involving Brock Lesnar Reportedly In The Works

A match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been a source of speculation for years. Ever since Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, he’s made his desire to face “The Beast” known, and now the match might be about to becoming a reality.

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, conversations about the match are currently ongoing. However, it’s only a matter of time before it does happen, as Lashley made it clear that he wanted it when he returned to the company.

“The match with Lesnar is definitely still coming. Lashley has been very open, anytime he’s asked anything. He returned to the WWE because he wants to take on Brock Lesnar. And the fact is, that this was something that he took into contract negotiations with the WWE when he made his return. He wanted that to be respected. It’s definitely still coming.”

The match could also be Lashley’s reward for always being a good employee. Last year, he was involved in a soap opera love triangle storyline involving Lana and Rusev. The storyline was very unpopular among large contingents of the wrestling community, and Lashley even received death threats from internet trolls.

As documented by The Inquisitr, Lashley previously revealed that he’s doing everything he can to get his dream match. Now that his feud with Rusev is over and his romance with Lana is no longer the main focus of his WWE character, a big money match with Lesnar seems like the next step.

Lashley has only ever been interested in competing against Lesnar, in a storyline that’s taken seriously by the company. Both superstars have impressive mixed-martial arts backgrounds, and Lashley is arguably the most respectable member of the WWE roster that could be presented as a legitimate threat to an accomplished fighter such as Lesnar.

Lashley is currently experiencing a push in WWE. He will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash, which will be his most high profile match since returning to the company. It’s highly likely that McIntyre will retain the title due to the fact he won it fairly recently, but a strong showing for Lashley can still make him look strong going into a subsequent feud with Lesnar.

Lashley has struggled to find his momentum since returning to WWE, but a feud with Lesnar is a perfect opportunity to establish him as a main event superstar. He has the potential and the credibility, but he needs the opportunities.