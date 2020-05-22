NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal ‘Doesn’t Want To Be Traded,’ According To ‘The Athletic’s Fred Katz

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. Beal may have agreed to sign a contract extension with the Wizards last summer, but with the team expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, there are growing speculations that the 26-year-old could finally consider finding his way out of Washington in the 2020 NBA offseason. As of now, several NBA teams have already been rumored to be interested in adding Beal to their roster, including the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Nets, who are actively looking for a third superstar to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, have already discussed the possibility of acquiring Beal from the Wizards this summer. However, in a recent appearance on Wizards After Dark podcast, Fred Katz and Ben Standig of The Athletic revealed that the All-Star shooting guard wouldn’t be going somewhere else in the 2020 NBA offseason. While the Wizards continue to remind everyone in the league that they have no intention of moving one of their best players, Katz revealed that Beal “doesn’t want to be traded” at all.

“I know that as of now, they don’t want to trade Bradley Beal this summer,” Katz said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “They constantly say they don’t want to trade Bradley Beal, and Bradley Beal doesn’t want to be traded.”

Though he strongly emphasized his desire to win, Beal has already said on numerous occasions that he wants to finish his NBA career with the Wizards. The Wizards were the NBA team that selected Beal as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and turned him into an All-Star caliber player in the league. Despite the strong possibility of missing the playoffs this season, Beal still believes that the Wizards could bounce back next year, especially if his backcourt mate, John Wall, would return to his 100 percent health and immediately regain his All-Star form.

Meanwhile, it’s hardly a surprise that Beal’s name continues to surface in various trade rumors. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal would be an intriguing fit to NBA teams who already have one or two ball-dominant superstars on their roster. Beal may haven’t admitted it but at this point in his NBA career, he would definitely love to play for an NBA team that has a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title.