Lea Michele Shares A Stunning Pregnant Selfie Taken In Bed

Singer and actress Lea Michele surprised her 6.4 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous selfie taken while she was lounging in bed. Lea didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but crisp white beddings was visible around her, slightly tousled to indicate she had been spending some time in bed.

Lea rocked a simple sleeveless dress with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a scooped neckline that showed off a bit of skin but kept her cleavage obscured. The dress had a subtle vertical striped pattern and was form-fitting without being too tight. The look was a bit looser around her breasts, but got tighter as it hugged her growing baby bump.

Lea added a few pieces of delicate jewelry to finish off the look, including a thin cain necklace and a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant on it. Her brunette locks were down in an effortless, straight style, and she looked stunning in the shot. Lea didn’t appear to have much makeup on, with what looked like a soft pink gloss on her lips and a hint of eye makeup that accentuated her deep brown eyes without being too heavy. Bold brows framed her eyes, and she looked right at the camera in the beautiful snap.

One of Lea’s arms extended towards the camera, taking the selfie, while her other hand rested on her baby bump. Her gold wedding band was visible on the hand positioned on her stomach, and she had a serene expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Lea mentioned that she was attempting to get a bit of extra rest, presumably before her baby arrives.

Her followers absolutely loved the intimate and beautiful shot, and the post racked up over 448,100 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from country crooner and mama Jessie James Decker. The post also received 2,542 comments from Lea’s eager fans within the same time span.

“Who looks this perfect pregnant??” one fan commented.

“You’re beautiful Lea & your son/daughter is going to be SO proud to call you their mum,” another follower added.

“You are absolutely stunning,” one fan said.

“Get all the rest you need,” another fan commented, followed by a heart emoji, referencing Lea’s caption.

Lea hasn’t been afraid to show off her growing baby bump on her Instagram page, thrilling her fans. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lea shared another gorgeous selfie, although that one was taken in her bathroom. She rocked a skimpy bikini and turned to the side so her baby bump was on full display as her brunette locks were wrapped up in a towel.