Kindly Myers Flaunts Derrière In Thong Swimsuit: ‘Every Day Is Hump Day’

Kindly Myers has taken to Instagram to show off her assets again. On Friday, the Playboy model delighted her fans with a snapshot that featured her flaunting her fabulous derrière in a metallic thong swimsuit.

Kindly’s post consisted of a single photo that captured her posing outside. She was kneeling on a patch of grass with bushes and other foliage behind her.

The model’s bathing suit was a one-piece with extremely high-cut legs that showed off plenty of her backside as well as her hips and thighs. The suit was made from a metallic gold fabric with black trim. It also had a low-cut back. Because of the way she was posing, it was impossible to see the front of the swimsuit.

The picture captured Kindly from behind at a slight side angle. She leaned on her hands and arched her back, flaunting her perky booty. The pose also highlighted her slender midsection and shapely back. Her toned thighs could not be ignored as she struck the sexy pose. Part of a tattoo on her hip drew the eye to her hips. Her smooth skin looked flawless in the outside light.

Kindly looked over her shoulder at the camera with a flirty smile on her face. She wore her long blond locks straightened and tossed over to one side. Her makeup application appareled to include smoky eye shadow, shaped brows, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a pink shade on her lips.

In the caption, Kindly wrote a humorous message about hump day. She tagged Michi Bikinis for the bathing suit and also credited the photographer and makeup artists for their creative efforts.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji many left in the comments section, the picture was a hit. Dozens of Kindly’s admirers took a moment to compliment her on the seductive pose.

“I like your way of thinking, have a fun filled day gorgeous,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Good morning beautiful. Smoking hot!” gushed a second admirer.

“Sexy lady. Erotic and esthetic … Beautiful pose,” a third follower chimed in.

“Really nice pic. Have a great weekend!” wrote a fourth fan.

Kindly’s content might not be for everyone, but she seems to have a pulse on what her 1.9 million Instagram followers like to see. Most of the time that involves showing off plenty of skin in revealing bikinis and lingerie, like the lace set she wore while posing near a river in Montana.