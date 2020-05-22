Jax Taylor Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Failing To Show ‘Fun’ Moments, Says They Focus On ‘Pointless’ Fighting

Jax Taylor doesn't like the direction the show is taking.

In a Twitter rant on Wednesday, just one day after the finale episode aired on Bravo, Jax, who has been starring on the series since it began in January 2013, took aim at the editing of the show, claiming his producers have chosen to ignore the many fun times he’s had with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, and has instead focused on the cast’s “pointless” fighting.

“Brittany and I, as well as the rest of the cast, shot so much fun footage that never aired. All they want to see is arguing. Really sad they didn’t show any of that this season. Wasted so much time on pointless in the moment fighting,” Jax ranted, according to a report shared by the Daily Mail on May 21.

Jax also took aim at the five new full-time cast members of the show, including Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Charli Burnett, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, the five newbies were brought to the show in summer 2019 and at the same time, Raquel Leviss, the girlfriend of James Kennedy, and Beau Clark, the fiancé of Stassi Schroeder, were upgraded from their part-time roles to full-time positions.

According to Jax, the original members of the show don’t argue like their younger co-stars and he believes that there are simply too many cast members on the series with “too many story lines to follow.”

“Things didn’t make a lot of sense. In my opinion,” he explained.

In another post shared on Twitter, Jax told a fan that he and his co-stars shouldn’t be expected to “sit around and braid each other’s hair” and insisted that he and Brittany are doing amazing.

“Trust me, we are very blessed and happy,” he wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany took to her Instagram page on Tuesday night to defend her husband as he was seen lashing out at their co-stars, and Lisa, during the finale episode of Pump Rules. As fans may have seen, Brittany explained to a critical fan that what she was seeing out of Jax on the show happened last summer during filming on Season 8.

Brittany also said she and Jax are in a great place and preparing to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary next month.

“And there is a whole lot of good you guys never get to see,” she added.