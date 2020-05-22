Pamela Anderson Reveals Why The ‘Baywatch’ Movie Was Bad, Says She Hasn’t Talked To TV Co-Stars In 20 Years

The actress thinks bad TV should stay on the small screen.

Pamela Anderson is giving the Baywatch movie two thumbs down. The 52-year old bombshell told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that “bad TV” shouldn’t be remade into bad movies.

Pamela played C.J. Parker on the beach-based TV show from 1992 to 1997, but in the big-screen remake of the hit series, Kelly Rohrbach played the role of the popular lifeguard. While Pamela made a small cameo in the movie, she didn’t hold back when asked her opinion on the 2017 comedy-action film that starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johson and Zac Efron.

“I didn’t like it,” Pamela admitted. “Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about it. Trying to make these movies that are television are just messing with it.”

Pamela added that “sixty-five million dollars could make a great movie,” but that the episodes for the iconic TV series were done for about $500,000 and were still able to capture the special effects with explosions and the same type of action scenes in the water.

Pamela also gave a surprising answer when asked if she keeps in touch with her co-stars from the original Baywatch series. The cast included David Hasselhoff, Yasmine Bleeth, Alexandra Paul, Nicole Eggert, David Charvet, and more during Pamela’s era of the series.

Pamela revealed that she hasn’t probably hasn’t talked to Yasmine since they worked together more than 20 years ago. She then said she’s talked to “nobody” from the show because she’s not a social person.

“I like my kids,” Pamela said, referencing her sons, Brandon and Dylan, from her marriage to rock star Tommy Lee. “I don’t really hang out with people. I prefer dogs… compared to most people.”

While she doesn’t hang out with her former co-stars, Pamela has frequently embraced her Baywatch past. Last year, the mom of two donned a wetsuit to reenact her famous Baywatch beach run for an Australian television commercial.

And in an interview last fall, Pamela also told The New York Times that the iconic red swimsuit she wore on the series still fits her – and still serves her well today. The star joked that she sometimes surprises her dates by putting the famous bathing suit on.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” Pamela said of the piece of pop culture history.

Pamela’s five-season run on Baywatch ended when her character got married and opened up a beach café in Hawaii.