Jerry Sloan Dead, Former Utah Jazz Coach & NBA Player Dies At 78

Jerry Sloan has died. The former head coach of the Utah Jazz passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, per a statement from the team.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.”

Sloan Coached the Jazz for 23 seasons and was by far the team’s most successful head ever. During his time in Utah, Sloan racked up 1,223 wins, 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs, and the only two NBA Finals appearances the franchise’s history. The Jazz statement described Sloan as someone who “epitomized” the organization along with the two Hall of Famers he coached, John Stockton and Karl Malone.