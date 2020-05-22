Natalie Roser Lounges Topless In Bed In Scandalous Snap

Blond beauty Natalie Roser tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she lounged topless in bed at a cozy-looking hotel. The snap was taken at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, according to the geotag of the post, a hotel in Australia.

The bedding was all a crisp white, which looked stunning against Natalie’s sun-kissed skin and blond hair. A large picture with illustrated whales hung on the wall above the bed, and a door with shutters was visible in the distance. Natalie laid out on her stomach, pulling the covers up so that they draped across her back, obscuring her lower body.

Natalie had her torso raised slightly, and rested her weight on her elbows. She also made sure to position one of her arms so that it covered up her ample assets, showing a hint of side boob but keeping most of her chest obscured.

Her bare back was visible in the shot, and her long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves. Several strands of her blond locks covered up her face, so only a glimpse of her naturally gorgeous features could be spotted in the stunning photo.

Natalie didn’t provide much context for why she was in the hotel, and just paired the smoking-hot snap with a caption that indicated she was enjoying some time lounging in bed.

Based on the limited portion of her face that was visible in the shot, the blond bombshell didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. Natural sunlight seemed to stream in through a nearby window, casting a glow over Natalie’s gorgeous skin and silky tresses. Since she wasn’t looking directly at the camera in the snap, it gave the photo an intimate vibe that her fan seemed to love.

The post racked up over 14,700 likes within 17 hours, including a like from Maxim beauty Kara Del Toro. It also received 166 comments within the same time span from some of Natalie’s fans.

“That’s stunning,” one fan said simply.

“Gorgeous babe wish I was there with you babe today,” another fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“What a view,” another follower commented, referring to Natalie’s tantalizing figure.

Natalie loves to flaunt her sun-kissed skin and toned physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a figure-hugging workout ensemble from Alo Yoga in a stunning coral hue. She paired tight leggings with a looser t-shirt that was knotted at the waist to show off a hint of her toned stomach, and she posed in front of a breathtaking rock backdrop on the beach in Australia.