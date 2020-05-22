Hailey Baldwin Fires Back At Claims That She’s Had Work Done On Her Face, ‘I’ve Never Touched It’

Baldwin claimed that people were using Photoshop to alter pictures of her face.

Hailey Baldwin isn’t happy with the speculation that she’s had work done on her face. In a post on Instagram from earlier this week, a user posted a side-by-side comparison of two photos of Baldwin. In the second photo, the model’s face appears to have changed drastically. According to HollywoodLife, Baldwin left a comment on the now-deleted post saying that the second photo was not an accurate representation of what she looks like today.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like. I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy,” Baldwin wrote in a comment.

In response to Baldwin’s comment, her fans flocked to the post with messages of encouragement. Eventually, the user who originally put the post up took it down in response to Baldwin’s criticisms.

Baldwin is not the first model who’s been forced to respond to rumors of plastic surgery this week. In an Instagram Live session on May 20, Gigi Hadid addressed the speculation that she’d had fillers put in, saying that the speculation was unfounded.

“People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born. I have the cheeks already, so it’s like…there’s not a lot to fill in!,” she said.

Hadid is currently quarantined at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, while Baldwin is spending her quarantine in Los Angeles. She and husband Justin Bieber spent the first few weeks of their quarantine in Canada, but recently made the transition to Los Angeles.

Even as Baldwin and Bieber have been living through quarantine, the couple has also gotten candid about every part of their relationship. In their Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, the pair discussed the time they spent apart from one another after their first marriage in 2018, and how healthy they believed it ultimately was for them both.

In the clip, Baldwin said that she spent the time on her own instead of falling into another relationship. Spending the time alone allowed her to feel the loss of the relationship, and she said that she cared about Bieber so much that she wanted him in her life, whether it was romantic or not. Baldwin said that spending the time apart also allowed her to focus on herself and her career.