Tahlia Skaines Rocks A Purple Bikini By The Pool In Sizzling Throwback Post: ‘Was Apparently Feeling Peachy’

Tahlia Skaines flaunted her killer curves in her latest Instagram share that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The upload included two slides — a still photo and a retro-filtered video — that appeared to be throwbacks to one of the model’s luxurious vacations, as a geotag indicated that they were taken in Bali, Indonesia rather than her native Australia. She was captured lounging outside by a gorgeous pool that was surrounded by luscious greenery.

Tahlia sat with her back to the camera and her feet submerged in the cool water in both the photo and video. She noted in the caption of her post that she was “apparently feeling peachy” on the day they were captured, likely a reference to the cheeky bikini she had slipped into that left her perky booty almost completely bare.

The two-piece was from Tahlia’s collaboration collection with VDM and was in a vibrant purple color that popped against her bronzed skin. Its thong-style bottoms featured a flattering ruched design and sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. While the matching top was almost completely out of sight, fans could tell it was of a halter style, as its thin strings were tied once around her neck and again in the middle of her toned back. A teasing glimpse of sideboob was also exposed, suggesting that its cups may have been of a risque design as well.

Tahlia did not appear to have been wearing any accessories, though she did tuck a bright purple flower behind her ear. She tied her platinum tresses in a messy low bun that was secured with a white scrunchie. Her head was turned slightly to the side, giving her audience a peek at her makeup look for the day, which appeared to include a nude lipstick, dusting of red blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Judging by the upload’s 12,000-plus likes, Tahlia’s revealing swimwear look seemed to be a huge hit with her fans. Several also expressed their admiration by leaving compliments in the comments section.

“Omg you’re insane,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful body,” remarked another admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow this is stunning,” added a fourth fan.

Though Tahlia hasn’t been getting as much bikini time lately due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has been able to snap a number of steamy shots while remaining isolated at home. Another recent upload shared earlier this week saw her showcasing her dangerous curves in a high-cut nude bodysuit. The scandalous look was also popular with her audience, who have awarded the post more than 14,000 likes and 188 comments to date.